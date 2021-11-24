Olathe police ID motorcyclist killed in crash last Thursday morning

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police have now identified the 23-year-old man killed last week after he was involved in a crash while driving his motorcycle.

The crash involving the motorcycle and SUV was reported just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, on West 167th Street, just west of South Lone Elm Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found the driver of the motorcycle unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Dade Allyn Smith, of Overland Park.

Smith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.