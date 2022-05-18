OLATHE, Kan. — Police are investigating after a man died in a car crash Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to West 167th Street and South Hedge Lane, just west of the FedEx Ground facility, around 9 a.m.

They found the body of a 22-year-old man inside a car.

Investigators said the victim’s car is the only one involved in the crash.

Officers have not released the victim’s identity, or what caused him to lose control of the car.

