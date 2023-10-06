OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police have identified the bicyclist killed Thursday morning in a crash.

The crash happened near S. Lone Elm Road and W. 159th Street on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the area regarding a fatality crash involving an SUV and a bicyclist.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old male bicyclist who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was a 64-year-old female. She remained on the scene and is cooperating.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Eduardo Loredo-Martinez.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.