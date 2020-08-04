Olathe police investigating after teen killed in crash

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near South Hedge Lane and West Larkspur Street.

According to police, the driver of a white pickup, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of a red car, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name or the name of the other driver.

The crash is under investigation by the Olathe Police Department’s traffic unit. Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).