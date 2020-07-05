Olathe police investigating after woman killed during burglary

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating after a woman was killed during a burglary overnight.

Olathe police were called to a home in the 800 block of N. Hamilton Street on a burglary in progress around 3 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead inside of the house. Police have not released the victim’s name or the cause of death.

According to police, a suspect left the scene before officers arrived. The Investigation’s Division is interviewing “parties of interest” in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)