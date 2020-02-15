Olathe police investigating armed robbery

OLATHE, Kans — Just after 3:00 a.m. Olathe Police officers were called to the area of 139th and Mur-Len to investigate an armed robbery.

The lone male suspect entered the business wearing a mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He was armed with a knife and demanded money. He took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

The case is under investigaton and the Olathe Police Department is asking anyone with information about this robbery to call them at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.