Olathe police investigating deadly overnight shooting

OLATHE, Kan. — Investigators in Olathe say a deadly shooting happened early Monday morning in the 15900 block of West 127th Street. The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m., the location on 127th Street is in between N. Mur-Len Road and S. Black Bob Road.

Officers say a 41-year-old white man died at the scene from a gunshot wound. No suspect information has been released yet, the victim hasn’t been formally identified.

If you have information that will help police make an arrest, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or contact Olathe police directly at (913) 971-6950.