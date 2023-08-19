OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened Friday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., Olathe police were sent to E. Kansas City Road and N. Central Street for reports of an injury crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers found a 28-year-old female who was unresponsive. The female was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Olathe police did not name the subject. The driver of the car remained at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.