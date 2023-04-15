OLATHE, Kan. — Around 4:46 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to North Rogers Road and West 126th Street in regard to a homicide.

Upon arrival, officers located a Black female with apparent gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

A Black adult male was transported to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time. This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Olathe PD at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 will keep you further updated as more details come along.