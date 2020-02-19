Olathe police issue Silver Alert for 76-year-old man with dementia

Fredrick Watterson

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police have issued a Silver Alert Tuesday night for a 76-year-old man with dementia.

Police say Fredrick Watterson was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 14400 block of south Shady Bend Road driving a 2015 black four-door KIA Soul, bearing Washington State license plate number AWA7136.

Watterson is described as standing 5’11” and weighs 240 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and a gray beard. He was last seen to be wearing a brown sweater, khaki pants and glasses.

Police said he is diagnosed with dementia and has no known destination.

If located, Olathe police ask that you call them at 913-971-6950 or 911.