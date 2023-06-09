OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police have issued a Silver Alert as they search for a missing 74-year-old man.

George Junior Sewell was last seen Friday near 123rd Street and Access Road.

The 74-year-old is described as 6-foot-2, weighing approximately 200 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green Army veteran hat, a light blue shirt, light blue jeans and black shoes.

Police believe Sewell is driving a black 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander with the South Carolina handicap tag 280220W.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.