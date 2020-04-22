Olathe police issue Silver Alert in search for missing 73-year-old woman

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police have issued a Silver Alert as they search for a missing 73-year-old woman.

Amphai Henderson was last seen around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday near 108th Street and South Deer Run Street, not far from Olathe Northwest High School.

She is described as an Asian woman, 5-foot-4, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue or black track suit with black slip-on Sketchers and a Buddha necklace.

Police said Henderson might be trying to return to Topeka, where she once lived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.