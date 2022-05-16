OLATHE, Kan. — Police released the identity of a man killed in an Olathe park early Saturday morning.

Investigators said 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri, died after someone shot him at Black Bob Park.

Officers responded to the shooting at the park fear West 151st Street and South Black Bob Road shortly before 4 a.m. They found Cardino’s body with multiple gunshot injuries.

Police are still searching for suspects in the case and lead as they ask the community for help.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

