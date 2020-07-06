Olathe police release name of woman killed during burglary

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police have released the name of the woman who was killed during an aggravated burglary early Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Jessica L. Smith of Olathe.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of N. Hamilton Street on an aggravated burglary in progress after 2 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived they found Smith dead inside the residence. Police say the suspect left the scene before officers got there.

Police are currently talking with people of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

