OLATHE, Kan. — Police say they know how two people died in a vehicle in Olathe Saturday. It’s involves a twist that many likely didn’t expect.

Detectives said 18-year-old Monterrio Spencer Jr. and 19-year-old Jessica Hicks shot and killed each other inside a vehicle.

Officers responded to a double homicide in a parking lot at Clarion Park Apartments near North Rogers Road and West 126th Street Saturday afternoon.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation at this time, according to Olathe Police, but they are not looking for other shooters involved in Spencer’s and Hick’s deaths.