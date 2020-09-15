Olathe Police search for 15-year-old teen who ran away with her infant

The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away from foster care with her two-month-old daughter.

OLATHE, Kan. –The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away from foster care with her two-month-old daughter.

Emily B. Cheatum-Collins (15) is a white female, five feet five inches, 140 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Collins’ daughter, Zelaya L. Page, is bi-racial with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Collins ran away with the infant overnight on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

If anyone has any information, the police department is urging the public to contact them at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477.