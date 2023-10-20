OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing children Friday.

Eleven-year-old Amir Jones and 9-year-old Harmony Jones were last seen on foot around noon Friday in the area of West Elm Terrace and South Montclaire Drive in Olathe.

Amir is 4-foot-4, weighing 78 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and multi-colored pajama pants.

Harmony is 3-foot-9, weighing approximately 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with “West View All Stars” and white pajama pants with bears on them.

Police said Amir has a medical diagnosis that could put him at risk, as well as the age of both children.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.