OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Sunday night.

Sofia Moreno was last seen in the 1000 block of North Hunter Drive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sofia is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 100 pound with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Olathe police said she is considered endangered because of her age. The agency did not release any further details about her disappearance, but they did classify this case as a runaway

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

