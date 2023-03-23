Olathe police are asking the public for help locating 13-year-old Kyng Lockett who was last seen on Wednesday, March 22.

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are asking the public for help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Kyng Lockett was last seen in 1000 block of North Parker Terrace on Wednesday, March 22.

Lockett is Black, approximately 5’2”, weighs roughly 103 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a grey shirt with red lettering and blue jeans.

Police have listed Lockett as endangered due to his age and prescribed medication.

Anyone with information on Lockett’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.