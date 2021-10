KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Olathe Police Department would like to thank the pulic for thier help. Angelika Smith has been found and she is safe.

She was last seen around East Northview and North Sunset Drive riding a purple bicycle at about 3:00 PM Sunday afternoon.

Smith is listed as endangered due to her age and reduced mental capacity.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.