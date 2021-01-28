Olathe police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old who ran away from home.

Hezekiah Anderson was last seen Thursday near S. Clairborne Road and E. College Way.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black slide-style sandals, police said. He is described as 5-foot-6 with a skinny build and shaggy brown hair.

Police are worried for his safety due to his age and medical concerns.

Anyone with information or who sees Hezekiah is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.