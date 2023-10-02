OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl Monday.

Police said Elizabeth Rose Seren Lewellen was last seen at 2 a.m. Monday on Pasadena Drive, just southeast of 119th Street and Ridgeview Road.

She is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 110 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Police said she’s known to die her hair red, and officers believe she currently has her hair died half red and half blue.

Lewellen was last seen wearing a black tank top and it’s unknown what color pants she was wearing. She has piercings in both nostrils, her septum and her bottom lip.

Olathe police said Lewellen is believed to be in a black 2007 Chevy Impala with a Kansas license plate 437RUL. It’s believe that she’s currently in the St. Louis area.

Police are concerned for the 17-year-old’s mental health.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 93-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.