Olathe police are asking the public for help locating 19-year-old Johana Yamilex, who was last seen on March 6.

OLATHE, Kan. —Olathe police are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager.

19-year-old Johana Yamilex was last seen near the 1200 block of East Kansas City Road, at approximately 2:30p.m. on Monday, March 6.

Yamilex is approximately five-foot-four, weighs roughly 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a light colored, short-sleeved shirt, multi-colored leggings and white Puma shoes.

Anyone who sees Yamilex or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.