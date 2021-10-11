Olathe police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old girl

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl Monday.

Angelika Smith was last seen around 5:40 p.m. Monday around E. Northview Street and N. Sunset Drive in Olathe. She left the area on foot.

She is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black/gray snowflake jacket and shorts.

Smith is listed as endangered due to her age and reduced mental capacity. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

