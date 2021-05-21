Olathe police searching for missing, endangered 19-year-old

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman who is endangered.

Angel Williams was last seen Friday on foot in the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive.

Police said the 19-year-old is considered endangered because of medical conditions and cognitive ability.

She is described as about 5-foot-10, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she might be wearing a protective helmet, a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or 911.

