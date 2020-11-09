Olathe police searching for missing, endangered 19-year-old

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are searching for a missing, endangered 19-year-old woman Monday.

Angel Williams was last seen Monday on foot in the 1000 block of S. Lennox Drive, police say. Officials said they are concerned for her safety because of medical conditions she has and her cognitive ability.

She is described as approximately about 5-foot-10, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She might be wearing a protective helmet, a neon pink jacket, jean shorts and red and white leggings.

If located, please contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or call 911.