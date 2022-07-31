OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.

Angel Williams is 5’6″, weighs 160 pounds with black hair containing gray glitter with brown eyes.

Williams was last seen in the 1000 block of North Jan-Mar Drive and was wearing a pink nightgown.

In addition, police say Williams is listed as endangered due to a medical diagnosis and prescribed medication.

Anyone who sees or locates Williams is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

