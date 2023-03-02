Olathe police are asking the public for help in the search for 13-year-old Yuli Perez-Valentin, who has been missing since March 1.

UPDATE: Olathe Police say 13-year-old Yuli Perez-Valentin has been located and is safe.

—

OLATHE, Kan. —Olathe police are asking the public for help in the search for a missing teen girl.

Yuli Perez-Valentin was last seen walking in the 300 block of West Park Street, at approximately 5 p.m. on March 1.

Perez-Valentin is 13-years-old, approximately 5-feet-tall, weighs roughly 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Perez-Valentin or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.