OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old teen who has not been seen since Saturday.

Brian K. Showers, Jr was last seen in the 1100 block of West Virginia Lane around 9 p.m. Saturday. He’s listed as endangered because of his age and prescribed medication he takes.

Showers is 5′7″ and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, hooded Simpsons sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Showers or has seen him is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

