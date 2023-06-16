OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 36-year-old Samuel Allen.

Police said he was last seen on foot in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, June 3.

Allen is described as standing 6’2″ and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is known to change his hair color. He has several tattoos, including a tattoo of a turtle on his cheek.

Police said he has several alias names including “Turtle” and has ties to Johnson County, Kansas and Jackson County, Missouri.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.