Olathe police shoot man who they say pointed gun at officers near Santa Fe Street

Police are investigating after one person suffered critical injuries near a Strip’s Chicken in Olathe on Wednesday afternoon.

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police say they shot a man who pointed a gun at officers Wednesday near the Strip’s Chicken parking lot.

A department spokesperson said officers were called to the restaurant near Santa Fe Street and Ridgeview Road for a welfare check. A man was found outside unresponsive.

When police contacted the man, Olathe police say he picked up a gun in his car and pointed it at officers. Officers fired at the man.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

After a foot pursuit, police took the man into custody. He was injured in the lower abdomen, but is expected to make a full recovery. No officers were injured.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team will now take over the investigation.

FOX4 will have more updates on this story on FOX4 News at 9 and 10 p.m.