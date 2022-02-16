UPDATE: Olathe police say a child that was found alone Wednesday has been identified and her guardian has been contacted.

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department are working to identify a child.

Officers say she was located without supervision near Jan-Mar Drive and Silvia Street.

Police believe she is about 2-years-old, but do not know her name.

Call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 if you know who she is, or can identify her parents.

