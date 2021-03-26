Olathe Police working to return recovered tools to owners

OLATHE, Kan. — If you’re missing a bunch of tools, the Olathe Police Department may have them.
The department tweeted a picture of a plastic tub with a saw, drill and other tools. If you hope to claim the tools, be prepared to describe the tools or provide serial numbers.
You can contact the Olathe Police Department’s Property Unit at 913-971-7885 for more information.
The department says it’s also helpful to record the serial numbers or apply your own “owner applied” number to tools for situations like this.