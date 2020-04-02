Olathe Public Schools moves graduation to July after coronavirus closes schools

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe School District has moved its graduation ceremonies to July, after schools were forced to close due to coronavirus.

Graduation for the class of 2020 was scheduled to happen May 15-17, however, different arrangements were made after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered schools to suspend in-person classes for the rest of the year.

The ceremonies will now take place outdoors at the College Boulevard Activities Center July 24-26.

“We feel it is very important to do everything in our power to recognize our seniors, especially given the devastating change to their final semester, which included losing prom, sports, activities and performances, student trips, and commencement in May,” said Jim McMullen, Assistant Superintendent of High School Education.

In the event of bad weather, the ceremonies will be held at Olathe Northwest High School Gym.

You can find more information on the Olathe School District’s Website here.