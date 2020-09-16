Olathe Public Schools: young students to return to in-person learning full time

OLATHE, Kan. –Olathe Public Schools announced on Wednesday that elementary and early childhood students will begin full time, in-person learning, five days a week starting on Monday, Sept. 28.

In a letter to staff and families, the school district stated this does not affect students who chose learn remotely. Those students will stay online through the end of the semester.

When attending in-person learning, students and staff will have to follow safety guidelines, wear a mask, wash hands regularly, and social distance to the greatest extent possible.

District staff continue to study data and the Board of Education will consider plans for middle and high school learning at the October 1 Board of Education meeting.

Additional information will be provided about middle and high school after October 1.

In a letter they said:

We know this year hasn’t been ideal, but we are grateful for the support of our community as we work to navigate this new and challenging situation. We’re excited to welcome all elementary and early childhood learners back to their classrooms full time on September 28. Olathe Public Schools