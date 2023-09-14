OLATHE, Kan. — Drivers in Olathe who take Spruce Street underneath the bridge near downtown and N. Kansas Avenue need to find a different route Thursday morning.

A truck driver struck the bridge underpass and Spruce will be closed in both directions until further notice.

In addition to Spruce Street, Olathe police also say the tracks at Santa Fe and Kansas are closed for repairs.

This is the latest incident involving this bridge, following one that happened in July, and another late last year where the top of a truck was sheared after the driver didn’t heed the low clearance.

The situation with this bridge and inattentive drivers isn’t quite as dire as one across the state line, where the Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City has claimed multiple victims.