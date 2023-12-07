OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe school board member has resigned months after being censured, for acting out and breaking decorum during meetings.

Brian Connell announced at Thursday night’s board meeting that he will be stepping down effective January 7, 2024.

Connell was censured by the school board back in May after members felt he lashed out at fellow members.

His surprise announcement came just moments after the board voted to lift one aspect of his censure, allowing him to serve on committees in 2024.

After he left his chair, he returned to thank his supporters and scold those he said had harassed his family.