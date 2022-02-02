OLATHE, Kan. — Criteria for masking requirements in Olathe high schools could soon be changing.

Thursday, the Olathe School Board is scheduled to review an option to remove quarantine and isolation criteria when considering masking requirements for district buildings.

Currently the district requires masking for everyone at the elementary and middle school levels. High schools in the district give students the option to wear a mask if the percentage of students in quarantine and isolation is less than four percent and the building absentee rate is less than seven percent.

If isolation and quarantine rates rise above four percent or building absenteeism is above seven percent, universal masking will be in place until students in that building can maintain the threshold for at least two weeks.

Since the board put these masking rules in place in November, all five district high schools have hit the threshold requiring a return to masks at least once.

According to the agenda, district staff will recommend the board remove quarantine and isolation thresholds from the masking criteria because the district is no longer performing contact tracing.

If the board chooses to eliminate the quarantine and isolation rate criteria, masking requirements will be based solely on each building’s absentee rate.

The proposed change would only immediately affect Olathe’s five high schools. The school board would likely need to review the masking policy again if the Johnson County Board of Commissioners choose to allow the existing K-6 health mandate to expire early.

The Olathe School Board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Education Center, 14160 S. Black Bob Road.