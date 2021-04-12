Olathe Board of Education upholds mask mandate, faces second complaint

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Board of Education voted to uphold the district’s mask mandate.

The decision came after a parent complained and asked that their child be exempt from wearing a mask. A hearing was held to hear the complaint on April 6. A second hearing from a different parent will be held Monday afternoon. It also involves the district’s mask mandate.

The district recommended parents who oppose their student wearing a mask should submit an opt-out form. The student must demonstrate a medical need that prevents them from wearing the mask.

The school board said the Kansas Legislature passed a bill which allowed Boards of Education across the state the authority to take action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That included a decision about mask mandates.

In an email to parents, the Olathe Board of Education reminded parents, students and others who disagree with COVID-19 mandates and restrictions that they may request a hearing to challenge the policies.