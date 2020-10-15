Olathe school board votes to let students in ‘high-risk’ activities return to in-person class

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe will allow students in “high-risk activities” back into the classroom next week.

The school board had a special meeting Wednesday morning where members voted to let students in activities like football go to in-person classes when the district starts its hybrid schedule Monday.

The district had originally opted to require students in high-risk activities to attend classes online for the entire season. But after the Johnson County health department changed its gating criteria on high-risk activities, Olathe updated its decision to reflect that.

The change comes just a few days after Olathe Public Schools announced that four student football players had tested positive for coronavirus. More than 170 players are now quarantining as a result.

For privacy reasons, the district would not specify which schools the people who tested positive and the people who are now quarantining attend.

But the district did say all Olathe South and Olathe Northwest football games scheduled for this week have been canceled. That includes Olathe South’s Friday night matchup with Olathe West and Olathe Northwest’s Friday night game against Shawnee Mission South.

Last week, the Ravens and Falcons both also abruptly canceled their Friday night games.