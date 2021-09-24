Olathe School District investigating after photo surfaces of racist homecoming proposal

OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas City area school district tells FOX4 it’s investigating after a racist poster surfaced on social media.

The photo appears to show a student asking a date to Olathe South’s homecoming. The sign says, “If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for HOCO?”

FOX4 has heard from parents and students angry about the poster.

A spokesperson from Olathe Public Schools says the district is investigating the matter. They sent FOX4 the following statement:

The district is aware of the post and is working to thoroughly investigate the situation and contact all parties involved, including student guardians.

In the Olathe Public Schools, we are committed to creating an inclusive and safe environment for ALL our students. This type of behavior does not meet the expectations of our core values.

Any behavior like this will be immediately addressed in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct.

Additionally, Principal Dale Longenecker sent this statement to families:

Earlier this evening, the district was made aware of an offensive post circulating on social media. I felt it was important to share that we are working to thoroughly investigate the situation and contact all parties involved, including student guardians.

At Olathe South and in the Olathe Public Schools, we are committed to creating an inclusive and safe environment for ALL our students.

The type of behavior displayed in the social media post does not meet the expectations of our core values. Any behavior like this will be immediately addressed in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me. As always, thank you for your support of the Falcon community.

Sincerely,

Dale Longenecker

Principal