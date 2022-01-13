Olathe School District proposes $298 million bond

OLATHE, Kan. — This spring people who live within the Olathe School District boundary will get to vote on a new bond plan for the district.

On March 1, residents will be asked to participate in a mail-in election to decide if the district can issue general obligation bonds.

The school district is seeking approval for a $298.3 million bond. According to the district website, that money would go toward things like the construction of a new operations service center, replacement of Santa Fe Trail Middle School and general facility maintenance.

If approved by voters, the school district will sell bonds to investors to fund the projects. In 2016 voters approved a $156 million bond for the district to support projects through 2021-22.

Based on the proposed projects, the district does not anticipate an increase to the current property tax rate that is being used to pay off district bonds. If the bond is not approved by voters, the district will not receive additional funds and will continue to pay off existing bonds.

Any person who registers to vote Jan.31-Feb, 8 will not be automatically mailed a ballot. These residents will need to request a ballot from the Johnson County Election Office.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 is the last day to register to vote for this election and the final day residents can request a ballot.

Election officials will begin mailing ballots on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and Feb. 25 will be the last day to mail a replacement ballot.

Voters can return their ballots by mail or at the dropbox at the Johnson County Election Office until noon on Tuesday, March 1.

The school district will host two public information sessions on the proposed bond on Jan. 18, at 7p.m. at Chisholm Trail Middle School and on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at Santa Fe Trail Middle School.