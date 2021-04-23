Olathe School District releases details of plan to vaccinate hundreds of students

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe School District is one of two districts in Johnson County that will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics to vaccinate students. Friday, it made details about the clinics public.

All students who sign up for an appointment through the district will receive the Pfizer vaccine. It is the only vaccine to receive Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for use in children as young as 16. Students who get the vaccine will also need a follow-up three weeks later to get a second dose.

The first clinic will take place May 1, 2021, at the district’s Mill Creek Campus near S. Kansas and E. Loula Street. Vaccines will be administered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students need to return for a second shot of the vaccine at the same location on May 22, 2021. That clinic will also be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The district said it emailed parents and guardians of every student age 16 and older to make them aware of the clinic.

All students must have an appointment and a completed consent form to get a vaccine at the clinics. Students who are 18 years old or older can complete their own consent form. Links to schedule an appointment and the consent form are included in that email.

The Shawnee Mission School District is the only other district in Johnson County providing vaccination clinics. The Johnson County Health Department said it worked with other districts to help families find vaccine clinics and schedule appointments on their own.

If your teenager needs a vaccine, and does not attend the Olathe School District, Children’s Mercy is holding a clinic for Kansas residents between the ages of 16 and 22 on May 1, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can schedule an appointment through the Children’s Mercy Patient Portal. You can also call 816-234-3700 to make an appointment.

