OLATHE, Kan. — Parents at Olathe East High School got a chance Tuesday night to talk safety with district leaders. It comes after last month’s shooting at the high school.

The district told parents they couldn’t talk about the incident. However, safety concerns following it were on their minds.

Parents FOX4 spoke with felt good after the meeting with safety leaders. Most felt the district has work to do but is doing good work.

“When your child asks you mom, I don’t feel safe at school. I don’t know what to say. I’m not sure I can guarantee he should feel safe at school.”

Hard questions for a panel of Olathe safety officials Tuesday night.

Parents want to know what is being done and what can be done after last month’s shooting at Olathe East.

“Having that access I think gives us comfort as parents and as educators,” Melissa Fisher said, mother of an Olathe East student.

Officials talked about the feasibility of metal detectors in schools. How it would cost much more money and require the hiring of additional personnel.

“I think if we know anything, we know that one instance does not make good policy,” Ryan Darrow said, father of an Olathe East student. “I’m glad to see district leadership responding and not overreacting. Students still need to live and have the liberties of a high school experience.”

“It’s pretty heartbreaking,” Fisher said. “I don’t know where you make cuts. There’s so many places we value and everyone is important. Everyone plays a role. I think student wellness is huge.”

While administrators couldn’t speak on the shooting in early March, for the most part parents felt heard.

“Enjoyed what I heard. I was encouraged by what I heard and encouraged by the leadership,” Darrow said. “They haven’t overreacted but they certainly have responded and I think there’s a fundamental difference between the two.”

FOX4 did check to see the status of Jaylen Elmore, the teen boy accused in last month’s shooting. Officials tell FOX4 he’s still in the hospital and no word on when he will be released.

