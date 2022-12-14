OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Public Schools is temporarily cutting certain bus routes due to transportation staffing shortages.

The district is implementing “rolling transportation blackouts” for some bus routes starting Jan. 5.

On those rolling blackout days, families will need to find alternate transportation for their student to and from school.

“With the onset of winter weather and an uptick in driver absences due to illness, Olathe Public Schools is no longer able to provide transportation under the current model. The district simply does not have enough manpower to staff all the bus routes in the district,” read a letter on the district’s website.

Families affected by the bus route cuts will receive a 20% discount for their second-semester bus fee.

You can see a full list of bus route cuts below:

Monday: 502 California Trail Middle School, 543 Manchester Park Elementary School, 552 Mission Trail Middle School, 579 Summit Trail Middle School and Ravenwood Elementary School, 605 Frontier Trail Middle School, 627 Briarwood Elementary School

502 California Trail Middle School, 543 Manchester Park Elementary School, 552 Mission Trail Middle School, 579 Summit Trail Middle School and Ravenwood Elementary School, 605 Frontier Trail Middle School, 627 Briarwood Elementary School Tuesday: 537 Pioneer Trail Middle School and Indian Creek Elementary School, 572 Summit Trail Middle School and Mahaffie Elementary School, 630 Olathe East High School and Countryside Elementary School, 633 Frontier Trail Middle School and Green Springs Elementary School

537 Pioneer Trail Middle School and Indian Creek Elementary School, 572 Summit Trail Middle School and Mahaffie Elementary School, 630 Olathe East High School and Countryside Elementary School, 633 Frontier Trail Middle School and Green Springs Elementary School Wednesday : 557 Oregon Trail Middle School and Clearwater Creek Elementary School, 558 California Trail Middle School and Regency Place Elementary School, 538 Summit Trail Middle School and Westview Elementary School, 591 Santa Fe Trail Middle School and Mahaffie Elementary School

: 557 Oregon Trail Middle School and Clearwater Creek Elementary School, 558 California Trail Middle School and Regency Place Elementary School, 538 Summit Trail Middle School and Westview Elementary School, 591 Santa Fe Trail Middle School and Mahaffie Elementary School Thursday : 597 Frontier Trail Middle School and Tomahawk Elementary School, 599 Olathe North High School and Heatherstone Elementary School, 635 Meadow Lane Elementary School, 657 Santa Fe Trail Middle School

: 597 Frontier Trail Middle School and Tomahawk Elementary School, 599 Olathe North High School and Heatherstone Elementary School, 635 Meadow Lane Elementary School, 657 Santa Fe Trail Middle School Friday: 525 Summit Trail Middle School and Ravenwood Elementary School, 561 Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, 562 Santa Fe Trail Middle School, 570 Pioneer Trail Middle School, 576 Walnut Grove Elementary School

