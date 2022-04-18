OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe School District plans to discuss safety plans at a meeting Tuesday night.

The decision to hold the meeting was made because parents had a lot of questions after the shooting at Olathe East High School that injured three people.

It happened after another student reported 18-year-old Jaylon Elmore allegedly brought a gun to school. He is charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting.

The shooting at Olathe East injured Elmore, school resource officer Erik Clark and Assistant Principal Kaleb Stoppel happened on March 4. Clark and Stoppel were treated at a hospital and released that same day.

While the district said it won’t discuss specific details of several investigations into the shooting that are currently underway, it will provide parents with more information about protocols that are in place to keep students safe every day.

District leaders will talk about the layered security plan, as well and procedures in place at all pre-K through 12th grade buildings.

First responders will also be at the event to provide information about their involvement in any emergencies in the district. The public will have the opportunity to provide feedback to district leaders about school safety.

The meeting at Olathe East High School will start at 6:30 p.m. on April 19.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.