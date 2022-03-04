OLATHE, Kan. — A school resource officer and an administrator were injured in a shooting inside Olathe East High School Friday morning.

The school and surrounding district buildings were locked down and police say a suspect is in custody.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today,” Gov. Laura Kelly tweeted.

As parents and guardians rushed to the identified reunification point to pick up their students, other Kansas lawmakers also reacted to the tragedy.

“I am monitoring this situation closely. My heart is with the Olathe East community,” Rep. Sharice Davids tweeted.

Olathe Police said that there were no students injured in the shooting.

“I am praying for those injured and want to thank the brave law enforcement officers who responded quickly today. I’m thankful all students have been reported safe at this time,” Sen. Jerry Moran tweeted.

Messages are also coming from other cities in the metro.

“Prayers for everyone involved,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted.

