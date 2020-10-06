Olathe sending middle, high school students back under hybrid schedule

OLATHE, Kan. — After delaying the decision last week, Olathe Public Schools has decided to bring middle and high school students back to their classrooms part-time.

The district announced Tuesday they will start older students on a hybrid schedule, effective Oct. 19.

At a meeting last week, Olathe’s school board voted to continue following the Johnson County health department’s new gating criteria, which was recently updated. The district also added a third data category from the state’s gating criteria.

But the district held off on making a decision last week about changing learning modes, frustrating many families.

Now the district has announced the new criteria, plus current COVID-19 data, puts Olathe schools in the “Yellow Zone,” making a hybrid schedule OK for secondary students. Elementary students are already back in their classrooms on a full-time basis.

The board’s change in learning modes only affects families who initially opted for in-person learning at enrollment.

Important schedule notes

There are some big differences in the hybrid schedules for middle school and high school students.

With an alphabetical split, middle school students will follow an A/B hybrid schedule with students in school every other day.

In week one, Group A students will attend Monday/Wednesday/Friday and in week two they will attend Tuesday/Thursday. Group B will attend Tuesday/Thursday in week one and Monday/Wednesday/Friday in week two.

High school students, however, will follow a morning/afternoon hybrid schedule. With an alphabetical split, students will attend in-person five days a week but only in the morning or afternoon.

Those who chose remote learning at enrollment and those who are playing high-risk sports will stay remote. Those families will get additional information in the coming days.

Lunches for high school students will be packaged individually and offered as a grab and go option for students in both the morning and afternoon groups.

The district will review the gating criteria data on Nov. 9 to consider changing it again on Nov. 16 and repeat the process again on Dec. 14 for second semester plans.