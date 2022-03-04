OLATHE, Kan. — To honor people affected by Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School, the student sections of Olathe South, Olathe West and Olathe North have chosen to show support for East at their girls sub-state basketball games.

The student sections will be wearing orange in honor of the Hawks. Olathe South plays Shawnee Mission West for a Class 6A sub-state title.

Olathe West plays Olathe North for a sub-state title in the same class.

Olathe Northwest’s student section also voiced their support for their crosstown counterpart.

At Olathe East on Friday around 10:30 a.m., an 18-year-old male shooting suspect opened fire, wounding a school resource officer and a male school administrator.

All are expected to survive their injuries. Two have been released from the hospital as of Friday at 4 p.m., a third remains in critical condition.

Support has poured into Olathe East from around the area and this is another sign of the city coming together under tragic circumstances.