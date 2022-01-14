Olathe Schools superintendent: District nearing teacher absence numbers that could cancel school

OLATHE, Kan. — Superintendent of Olathe Public Schools Dr. Brent Yeager says the district is about 65 staff absences away from having to cancel school.

Yeager said the number of teachers requesting substitutes is the highest the district’s ever seen with the number of requesting topping 400.

In 2021 when schools came back after winter break, the district had three unfilled subtitute teacher positions. This year, that number is above 70.

“We all know the best place for our kids to be is right in our schools so we will continue to work hard and make that the case,” Yeager said at the district’s board meeting on Thursday.

Multiple school district in the Kansas City Metro area canceled class on Friday due to staff shortages and COVID-19 cases.

Even though the schools in the district remain open, Yeager recommends parents have a back up plan in the event they have to shut down.

In 2021, the Kansas legislature passed a bill limiting schools to providing 40 hours of remote learning to any student enrolled.